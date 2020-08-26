Citadel (CTL) Hits Market Capitalization of $20,134.08

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Citadel has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. Citadel has a market capitalization of $20,134.08 and approximately $2.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

