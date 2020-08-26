Citigroup Boosts Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $9.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HPE. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

