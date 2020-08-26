Citigroup Boosts NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $18.10

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $16.00 to $18.10 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.46% from the stock’s previous close.

NIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded NIO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CICC Research raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.61. NIO has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vista Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.