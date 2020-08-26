Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,143 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 1.4% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $29,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $521,979,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 52.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after buying an additional 6,714,645 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 201.4% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 133.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,850 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Citigroup by 78.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,545,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on C. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $51.28. The company had a trading volume of 661,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,889,588. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.45. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

