Clime Capital Ltd (ASX:CAM) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Clime Capital Ltd (ASX:CAM) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 55.50, a quick ratio of 55.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28. Clime Capital has a one year low of A$0.55 ($0.39) and a one year high of A$1.00 ($0.71). The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.85. The firm has a market cap of $86.39 million and a PE ratio of 5.76.

Get Clime Capital alerts:

Clime Capital Company Profile

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Clime Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.