Cloudera (CLDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Cloudera to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.65 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cloudera to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLDR shares. ValuEngine lowered Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cloudera in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $512,270.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $1,078,561.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,398,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,059,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,379 shares of company stock worth $3,063,973 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

