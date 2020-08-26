Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,864,786 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 25,790 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.34% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $105,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,133 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,229 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 579.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,527 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSH traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.75. 2,070,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,835,215. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average is $57.59. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,783.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,746 shares of company stock worth $788,411 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

