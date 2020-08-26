CoinEx Token (CET) Price Reaches $0.0124 on Major Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One CoinEx Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $8.80 million and $1.15 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00127003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.67 or 0.01672328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00193746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00153448 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s launch date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

