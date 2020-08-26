CoinPoker Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $454.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Allcoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). CoinPoker has a market cap of $1.01 million and $454.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00133215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.48 or 0.01676756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00195110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00153902 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker launched on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 282,554,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,956,001 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com.

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Allcoin, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

