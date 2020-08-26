CoinUs Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 53.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, CoinUs has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $344,392.96 and $998.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003029 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002512 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000151 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About CoinUs

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

