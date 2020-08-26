Collier Creek (NYSE:CCH) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $15.80. 1,370,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 595,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Collier Creek in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCH. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Collier Creek in the second quarter worth about $58,910,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collier Creek in the second quarter worth about $25,334,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Collier Creek in the second quarter worth about $3,425,000. Continental Grain Co. bought a new position in shares of Collier Creek in the second quarter worth about $3,048,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Collier Creek by 123.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 104,228 shares during the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Collier Creek (NYSE:CCH)

Collier Creek Holdings does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.

