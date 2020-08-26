Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Trading Down 0.1%

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) shares dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.09 and last traded at $22.15. Approximately 47,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 15,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter.

