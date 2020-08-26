Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,404 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Comerica worth $17,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Comerica by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.31.

CMA stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

