Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $48.92 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $48,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,188,000 after buying an additional 163,426 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 44,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Standpoint Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.26.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.28. 52,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,791,148. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The stock has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.