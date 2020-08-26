Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,154 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,227,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,079,376. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $36.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $521.34. 332,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $484.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.74. The company has a market cap of $228.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

