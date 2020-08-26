Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,598,284 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,607,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.99% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA worth $55,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 819.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $97.79 million during the quarter.

BVN has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.