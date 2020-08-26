Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.21

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.21 and traded as high as $5.82. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 100,379 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.32, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $416.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.21.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$16.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total transaction of C$41,287.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,966,914.01. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$27,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,181,203.52. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $118,792.

About Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.