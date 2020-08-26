Conceal Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $334,420.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $334,420.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, STEX, Graviex and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00068040 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00750354 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.64 or 0.01529824 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,481.70 or 1.00576869 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00012991 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00155023 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005616 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 17,115,372 coins and its circulating supply is 9,165,019 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Graviex, STEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.