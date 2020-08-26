Connect Group (LON:CNCT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.44

Shares of Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and traded as high as $19.85. Connect Group shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 2,006 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Connect Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Connect Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 15 ($0.20) to GBX 27 ($0.35) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.17.

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

