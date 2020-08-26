Conning Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,008 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,346.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,656.67 billion, a PE ratio of 128.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,380.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,130.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2,476.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

