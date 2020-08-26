Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $179.03

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.03 and traded as high as $179.73. Constellation Brands shares last traded at $179.73, with a volume of 55 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 998.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.