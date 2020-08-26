Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,446.06

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,446.06 and traded as high as $1,544.28. Constellation Software shares last traded at $1,502.67, with a volume of 72,832 shares traded.

CSU has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,550.00 to C$1,750.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,400.00 to C$1,600.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Pi Financial lowered shares of Constellation Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1,758.00 to C$1,674.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,565.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,446.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion and a PE ratio of 93.93.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$17.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$10.91 by C$6.47. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.341 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

