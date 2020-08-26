Contango ORE (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.04

Contango ORE Inc (OTCMKTS:CTGO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and traded as high as $13.50. Contango ORE shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 682 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77.

Contango ORE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTGO)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold, copper, and associated minerals in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the company, through a joint venture, had leased or controlled approximately 850,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska. Contango Ore, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

