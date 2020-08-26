Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Capital One Financial

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $17.56. 2,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.57 and a beta of 3.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Continental Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 7,265 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 1,224,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,791,568.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,058,708 shares of company stock worth $101,516,306 in the last ninety days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,071 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 80.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

