CONTRACOIN (CTCN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18,319.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $18.99 million and approximately $18,319.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00008387 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00700445 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 106.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.09 or 0.01788432 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00029175 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 77.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,836,108 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network.

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

