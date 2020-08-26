CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $21.10 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,377 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 2.4% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 82,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 959,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,306,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 827,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 151,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.41. 24,858,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,755,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

