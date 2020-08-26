Cornerstone Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.9% during the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ opened at $152.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

