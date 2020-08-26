Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 491,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 167,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 100,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 15,830 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at about $624,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 19.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 59,398 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 516.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSOD. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BofA Securities lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

In other news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 3,854 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $149,149.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $115,442.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSOD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,122. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.