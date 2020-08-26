Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 111.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,130 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Corning worth $17,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 79.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 120.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,835,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $202,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,587 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Corning by 47.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,345 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Corning by 148.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,126,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,255,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 28,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $918,239.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,356,283.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

