Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,557 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after acquiring an additional 572,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after acquiring an additional 532,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 470,248 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 36.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,357,000 after acquiring an additional 355,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $506,168,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,804. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.82. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $346.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $152.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

