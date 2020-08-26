COTI (COTI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.12 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. COTI has a total market capitalization of $42.94 million and approximately $13.12 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.0756 or 0.00000662 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About COTI

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. COTI's official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for COTI is coti.io.

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

