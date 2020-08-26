Cp High Yield Etf (NYSEARCA:HYTR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Cp High Yield Etf (NYSEARCA:HYTR) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.54. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65.

