Cred Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.45 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Cred token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bilaxy, IDEX and Kyber Network. Over the last week, Cred has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Cred has a total market capitalization of $23.45 million and $3.43 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00132058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.86 or 0.01663136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00194808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000854 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00150688 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, UEX, OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io, DDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

