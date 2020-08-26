Credit Suisse Group Boosts Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $9.50

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WES. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.55.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 3.86. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $671.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.91 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,085,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,518,000 after buying an additional 1,932,073 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,266,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,689,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011,695 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,015,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,516,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,390,000 after purchasing an additional 235,744 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

