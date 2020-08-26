Credit Suisse Group Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $245.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.69.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,200.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.52. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $218.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $868,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,513.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $1,904,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,803,492.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 780,356 shares of company stock worth $148,417,205. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 81.2% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.