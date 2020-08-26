Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $278.63

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $278.63 and traded as low as $190.80. Crest Nicholson shares last traded at $193.40, with a volume of 553,125 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRST. HSBC boosted their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 216 ($2.82) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 331 ($4.33) to GBX 226 ($2.95) in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 277.90 ($3.63).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 201.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 278.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $486.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.59.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £21,800 ($28,485.56). Also, insider Tom Nicholson purchased 11,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £20,460 ($26,734.61). Insiders have purchased 116,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,461,000 over the last three months.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

