Critical Analysis: United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) versus Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:STL)

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) and Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.8% of United Bancshares Inc. OH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of United Bancshares Inc. OH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

United Bancshares Inc. OH has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Bancshares Inc. OH and Sterling Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares Inc. OH $52.87 million 1.17 $10.66 million N/A N/A Sterling Bancorp $1.33 billion 1.72 $427.04 million $2.07 5.69

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares Inc. OH.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancshares Inc. OH and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares Inc. OH 22.56% 13.69% 1.45% Sterling Bancorp 22.93% 6.30% 0.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for United Bancshares Inc. OH and Sterling Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancshares Inc. OH 0 0 0 0 N/A Sterling Bancorp 0 1 5 0 2.83

Sterling Bancorp has a consensus target price of $18.10, suggesting a potential upside of 53.78%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than United Bancshares Inc. OH.

Dividends

United Bancshares Inc. OH pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sterling Bancorp pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancshares Inc. OH has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sterling Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats United Bancshares Inc. OH on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancshares Inc. OH

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products, including commercial, consumer, agricultural, residential mortgage, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides wealth management, treasury management, online and mobile banking, safe deposit box rental, and other personalized banking services, as well as automatic teller machines. It operates through 17 branch offices located in Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delaware, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, Pemberville, and Westerville Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, the company engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 106 full-service retail and commercial financial centers, which comprise 24 offices are located in Nassau County, 22 in Suffolk County, 14 in Queens County, 12 in Westchester County, 11 in Kings County, 8 in Rockland County, 6 in Orange County, 3 in New York City, and 2 in Bronx County, as well as 1 office each in Sullivan, Ulster, and Putnam Counties in New York; and 1 office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Montebello, New York.

