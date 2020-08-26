Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Stock Price

Media coverage about Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Restaurant Group earned a news sentiment score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.28. Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of GBX 20.26 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 167.70 ($2.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Restaurant Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 93.20 ($1.22).

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

