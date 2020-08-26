Cryptobuyer Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $65,511.00 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptobuyer has a total market cap of $538,179.60 and approximately $65,511.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptobuyer token can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00043349 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $640.27 or 0.05573728 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031606 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00048987 BTC.

About Cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer is a token. Its launch date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,912,663 tokens. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer. Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io. Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer.

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

