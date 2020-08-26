Cryptocean 24 Hour Volume Reaches $118,720.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00002633 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a market cap of $2.47 million and $118,720.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00042868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.50 or 0.05636918 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00031539 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00049171 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,126,374 coins and its circulating supply is 8,204,276 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.