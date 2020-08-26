Cryptocean (CRON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $106,196.00

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002584 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $106,196.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00044309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $649.02 or 0.05677492 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00031465 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00049454 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,126,374 coins and its circulating supply is 8,204,276 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.