Cryptoindex.com 100 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23,908.00 (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $17.16 million and approximately $23,908.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00044476 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.14 or 0.05684382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031746 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00049817 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

