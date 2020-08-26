Cryptonex 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.36 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Cryptonex has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00015090 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $95.95 million and $1.36 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00132347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.06 or 0.01664519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00195028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000854 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00150741 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

