Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Reaches $0.0377 on Major Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $240.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00042896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.73 or 0.05602834 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00031529 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00049043 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,371,445 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

