CryptoSoul (SOUL) Hits Market Cap of $69,548.30

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. One CryptoSoul token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $69,548.30 and $1,422.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00132470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.32 or 0.01662479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00194425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00151598 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 281,915,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,129,638 tokens. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io.

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.