Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.95

Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.95 and traded as high as $28.96. Ctrip.Com International shares last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 4,267,873 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95.

About Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

