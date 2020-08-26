Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Holdings Lifted by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cubic worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUB. State Street Corp increased its position in Cubic by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,574,000 after buying an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Cubic by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,160,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,744,000 after purchasing an additional 390,185 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cubic by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,911,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cubic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 759,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Cubic during the 1st quarter worth $24,572,000.

CUB traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $48.57. 3,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. Cubic Co. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $350.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cubic in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cubic from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cubic from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,111.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

