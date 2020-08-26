Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Hits $3.77 on Top Exchanges

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 31.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.77 or 0.00032818 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $69.00 million and $153.38 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00043144 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.99 or 0.05602175 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031601 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00049087 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,310,995,373 coins and its circulating supply is 18,289,002 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

