Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,527,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,695 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 8.75% of Cutera worth $18,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cutera news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti acquired 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,470.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,112.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 59,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,558.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $342,998. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 74,394 shares of company stock worth $1,112,629. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.27. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The business had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cutera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

