CVCoin Market Cap Tops $469,056.03 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, HADAX, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $469,056.03 and approximately $54,883.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00126916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.59 or 0.01670526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00193643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00151090 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, HADAX, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

